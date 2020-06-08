Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full Results for the Sunday QuikTrip 500 Honor Pleats in Atlanta

There are three wins for Kevin Harvick at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which means three tributes to the man who ran in the No. 3 car.

Harvick clinched victory on Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, his 51st Cup Series victory. As he did in his previous two victories, he took a reverse victory lap to remember the late Dale Earnhardt, whom Harvick was successful at Richard Childress Racing in 2001 after Earnhardt's death at the Daytona 500.

"The first victory (of my career) came for me here in Atlanta and this is just a race track that I liked," Harvick told reporters. "You always have those memories and now you want to celebrate all that Dale Earnhardt did for this sport. Coming here and being able to do it with wins and going to victory lane is quite special."

NASCAR IN ATLANTA: Results, highlights of Harvick's victory

Harvick is in the middle of an incredible nine-year career on the track. He has now led at least 100 laps in seven of the last nine races, more than 10,000 laps to the front since joining the Stewart-Haas Racing team in 2014. And he has scored in the top 10 in nine of the last 11 races.

Who Won the QuikTrip 500 Honor Folds?

Kevin Harvick passed Martin Truex Jr. in the final stage and then walked away for a 3,527-second victory. Truex won the first two stages, his first stage wins of the season.

Kyle Busch recovered for the second ahead of Truex, who finished third. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin completed the top five.

NASCAR in Atlanta results

Below are the full results of the QuikTrip 500 honor folds on Sunday afternoon:

End up(Start)DriveCarLaps
one(9)Kevin HarvickFord325
2(4)Kyle buschToyota325
3(eleven)Martin Truex Jr.Toyota325
4 4(7)Ryan BlaneyFord325
5 5(10)Denny HamlinToyota325
6 6(12)Kurt BuschChevrolet325
7 7(fifteen)Jimmie JohnsonChevrolet325
8(one)Chase elliottChevrolet325
9 9(6)Brad KeselowskiFord325
10(3)Joey LoganoFord325
eleven(sixteen)Austin DillonChevrolet324
12(8)Alex BowmanChevrolet324
13(22)Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Chevrolet324
14(17)Ryan NewmanFord324
fifteen(19)Matt KensethChevrolet324
sixteen(24)Tyler Reddick #Chevrolet324
17(2)Aric AlmirolaFord324
18 years(27)Christopher Bell #Toyota324
19(31)Cole Custer #Ford324
twenty(5)Clint bowyerFord324
twenty-one(2. 3)Bubba WallaceChevrolet324
22(13)Chris BuescherFord324
2. 3(18)John Hunter Nemechek #Ford324
24(36)Michael McDowellFord324
25(twenty-one)Matt DiBenedettoFord324
26(29)Ryan PreeceChevrolet323
27(25)Corey LaJoieFord323
28(14)Erik jonesToyota322
29(28)Ty dillonChevrolet322
30(33)Brennan Poole #Chevrolet321
31(37)Daniel SuarezToyota316
32(35)Who Houff #Chevrolet314
33(twenty)William ByronChevrolet313
3. 4(32)Josh Bilicki (i)Ford313
35(3. 4)Garrett Smithley (i)Chevrolet312
36(30)JJ Yeley (i)Chevrolet311
37(40)Reed SorensonChevrolet310
38(26)Joey Gase (i)Ford308
39(38)Timmy Hill (i)Toyota259
40(39)BJ McLeod (i)Chevrolet3

# Rookie. (i) Not eligible for series points.

Average speed of the race winner: 142,966 mph.

Race time: 3 hours, 30 minutes, 3 seconds. Winning Margin: 3,527 seconds.

Caution flags: 5 for 24 laps.

Lead changes: 21 among 9 drivers.

Return leaders: Chase Elliott 1-26; Brad Keselowski 27; Joey Logano 28-36; Kevin Harvick 37-65; Martin Truex Jr. 66-68; Kurt Busch 69; Kevin Harvick 70-86; M. Truex Jr. 87-108; Clint Bowyer 109-113; Martin Truex Jr. 114; Clint Bowyer 115-146; Martin Truex Jr. 147-159; Brad Keselowski 160-163; Clint Bowyer 164-184; Martin Truex Jr. 185-203; Kyle Busch 204-206; Martin Truex Jr. 207-213; Kyle Busch 214-217; Kevin Harvick 218-267; Ryan Blaney 268-269; Joey Logano 270; Kevin Harvick 271-325.

Summary of leaders (Driver, times led, laps led): Kevin Harvick 4 times for 151 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 6 times for 65 laps; Clint Bowyer 3 times for 58 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 26 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 10 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 7 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 5 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 2 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top Ten: 19,18,14,11,4,9,47,20,48,12.

Stage 2 Top Ten: 19,12,18,11,9,4,21,2,14,48.

The NASCAR Wire Service material was used in this report.

