Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full results for the Sunday QuikTrip 400 honor folds in Atlanta

It's three wins for Kevin Harvick at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which also means three tributes to the man who ran in the No. 3 car.

Harvick clinched victory on Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400, his 51st Cup Series victory. As he had done in Atlanta's two previous victories, he took a victory lap to remember the late Dale Earnhardt, whom Harvick was successful at Richard Childress Racing in 2001 after Earnhardt's death at the Daytona 500 Mile.

"The first victory (of my career) came for me here in Atlanta and this is just a race track that I liked," Harvick told reporters. "You always have those memories and now you want to celebrate all that Dale Earnhardt did for this sport. Coming here and being able to do it with wins and going to victory lane is quite special."

Harvick is in the middle of an incredible nine-year career on the track. He has now led at least 100 laps in seven of the last nine races, more than 10,000 laps to the front since joining the Stewart-Haas Racing team in 2014. And he has scored in the top 10 in nine of the last 11 races.

Who Won the QuikTrip 400 Honor Folds?

Kevin Harvick passed Martin Truex Jr. in the final stage and then walked away for a 3,527-second victory. Truex won the first two stages, his first stage wins of the season.

Kyle Busch recovered for the second ahead of Truex, who finished third. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin completed the top five.

NASCAR in Atlanta results

Below are the full results of the QuikTrip 400 Honor Pleats on Sunday afternoon:

End up (Start) Drive Car Laps one (9) Kevin Harvick Ford 325 2 (4) Kyle busch Toyota 325 3 (eleven) Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 325 4 4 (7) Ryan Blaney Ford 325 5 5 (10) Denny Hamlin Toyota 325 6 6 (12) Kurt Busch Chevrolet 325 7 7 (fifteen) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 325 8 (one) Chase elliott Chevrolet 325 9 9 (6) Brad Keselowski Ford 325 10 (3) Joey Logano Ford 325 eleven (sixteen) Austin Dillon Chevrolet 324 12 (8) Alex Bowman Chevrolet 324 13 (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 324 14 (17) Ryan Newman Ford 324 fifteen (19) Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 324 sixteen (24) Tyler Reddick # Chevrolet 324 17 (2) Aric Almirola Ford 324 18 years (27) Christopher Bell # Toyota 324 19 (31) Cole Custer # Ford 324 twenty (5) Clint bowyer Ford 324 twenty-one (2. 3) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 324 22 (13) Chris Buescher Ford 324 2. 3 (18) John Hunter Nemechek # Ford 324 24 (36) Michael McDowell Ford 324 25 (twenty-one) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 324 26 (29) Ryan Preece Chevrolet 323 27 (25) Corey LaJoie Ford 323 28 (14) Erik jones Toyota 322 29 (28) Ty dillon Chevrolet 322 30 (33) Brennan Poole # Chevrolet 321 31 (37) Daniel Suarez Toyota 316 32 (35) Who Houff # Chevrolet 314 33 (twenty) William Byron Chevrolet 313 3. 4 (32) Josh Bilicki (i) Ford 313 35 (3. 4) Garrett Smithley (i) Chevrolet 312 36 (30) JJ Yeley (i) Chevrolet 311 37 (40) Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 310 38 (26) Joey Gase (i) Ford 308 39 (38) Timmy Hill (i) Toyota 259 40 (39) BJ McLeod (i) Chevrolet 3

# Rookie. (i) Not eligible for series points.

Average speed of the race winner: 142,966 mph.

Race time: 3 hours, 30 minutes, 3 seconds. Winning Margin: 3,527 seconds.

Caution flags: 5 for 24 laps.

Lead changes: 21 among 9 drivers.

Return leaders: Chase Elliott 1-26; Brad Keselowski 27; Joey Logano 28-36; Kevin Harvick 37-65; Martin Truex Jr. 66-68; Kurt Busch 69; Kevin Harvick 70-86; M. Truex Jr. 87-108; Clint Bowyer 109-113; Martin Truex Jr. 114; Clint Bowyer 115-146; Martin Truex Jr. 147-159; Brad Keselowski 160-163; Clint Bowyer 164-184; Martin Truex Jr. 185-203; Kyle Busch 204-206; Martin Truex Jr. 207-213; Kyle Busch 214-217; Kevin Harvick 218-267; Ryan Blaney 268-269; Joey Logano 270; Kevin Harvick 271-325.

Summary of leaders (Driver, times led, laps led): Kevin Harvick 4 times for 151 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 6 times for 65 laps; Clint Bowyer 3 times for 58 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 26 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 10 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 7 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 5 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 2 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top Ten: 19,18,14,11,4,9,47,20,48,12.

Stage 2 Top Ten: 19,12,18,11,9,4,21,2,14,48.

