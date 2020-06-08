When the police lie – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. Minneapolis plans to dismantle its police force. New York City is beginning to reopen. And the tropical storm Cristóbal has made landfall. Let's start with a look at the false police reports.
An encounter in Buffalo last Thursday, in which two police officers pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground and left him there with blood leaking from his ear, was worrisome in part due to the original police account.
The account stated that the man "was injured when he tripped and fell." If there had been no video, the truth could never have come to light.
That is a widespread problem:
Philip Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University, who has analyzed thousands of police reports, He told CNN that lies like these were quite common.
Activists in the current protest movement have begun to focus on how they can turn the protests of the past 10 days into lasting change, to reduce both racism and police brutality. And reducing the frequency of false police reports is likely a key issue.
Reform-minded prosecutors and police chiefs have already taken some steps in recent years. St. Louis Chief Prosecutor Kim Gardner has stopped taking new cases or seeking requests for orders from officers with a history of misconduct or lies. In Philadelphia and Seattle, prosecutors are creating similar "do not call,quot; lists, The Marshall Project has reported.
Chris Magnus, the chief of police in Tucson, Arizona, told the Marshall Project: “If I got away with it, lying officers would not be listed, they would be fired, and they would not be allowed to work on them either. any other jurisdiction as a police officer ever again. "Often, however, union police contracts prevent even officers with a history of brutality and dishonesty from being fired, thus overshadowing the many policemen who are telling the truth.
(The Times published an investigation this weekend, explaining how police unions have accumulated political power and blocked change.)
False police reports are not a new problem. What's new are the videos that have made people realize how common they are. "When I was a journalist, it was the word of the police officer against the victim or suspect," Jamie Stockwell, deputy national editor for The Times, told me. "Cell phone video has changed the debate on surveillance."
THREE GREATEST STORIES
1. Minneapolis to rethink surveillance
The Minneapolis City Council promised yesterday to dismantle the Police Department. Council members said they did not yet have specific plans for a new public safety system and would study models that are being tested in other cities.
It is the biggest response to the protests so far. In New York and Los Angeles, city officials have promised to cut police budgets in the coming months.
In other protest developments:
2. New York emerges from its virus blockade
New York will take the First steps to reopen today, a moment of optimism in a city battered by the coronavirus. Non-essential construction and manufacturing may resume, and retail stores may open for removal. Up to 400,000 workers could return to their jobs.
The milestone comes 100 days after the city reported its first case. Since then, more than 211,000 residents have been infected and more than 21,000 have died. The confirmed infection rate has dropped dramatically from the peak in mid-April.
In other virus developments:
3. Distance learning doesn't work
Education experts believe that distance learning in most school districts does not work and that students are falling behind at alarming rates. "We know this is not a good way to teach," said a seventh-grade teacher in Colorado. Research suggests black, Hispanic, and low-income students are lagging behind the fastest.
"The richest and poorest parents spend the same number of hours at the remote school," said Dana Goldstein, a Times reporter who wrote A book about teaching, he told us. But "wealthier parents are inevitably able to provide more books and supplies at home, more quiet space, educational toys, and often more knowledge of the curriculum." More high-income school districts also provide strong remote instruction, rather than core activities in the form of a worksheet.
This is what is happening the most.
Tropical Storm Christopher made landfall in southeast Louisiana yesterday, hours after it rained several inches over the New Orleans area. The storm is expected to head north toward Arkansas and Missouri on Tuesday.
James Bennet, the editor of The Times editorial page, declined to publish an opinion piece by Senator Tom Cotton last week that called for the military to crack down on "lawbreakers,quot; in protests. (Ben Smith, a media columnist for The Times, analyzed the revolts within the country's large newsrooms.)
Lives lived: It was in the late 1970s, and the hip-hop scene was just emerging. Robert Ford Jr., better known as Rocky, was there to introduce him as a journalist and then promote him as a producer and mentor to top stars like Kurtis Blow. Ford's break record? A Christmas single. He has died at 70.
PREVIOUS STORY: kneel
Four years ago, Kurt Streeter, then an ESPN writer, posted a profile of Nate Boyer, an unusual soccer player. Boyer was homeless when he was young and later served in the Army as a Green Beret, both in Afghanistan and Iraq. For the Seattle Seahawks, it was the long snapper, which played only a few kicks.
However, Boyer's place in football history will not be about what he did on the field. It will be about the fact that he gave Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid the idea of protesting against police brutality by kneeling down during the national anthem. Boyer, who is white, said he would never kneel during the hymn. But he thought it was a symbol of reverence and had seen a photo of Martin Luther King Jr. protesting in kneeling Alabama.
"If you're not going to stop," Boyer recalls saying to Kaepernick and Reid, as the three sat in a hotel lobby hours before a game in 2016, "I'd say your only other option is to kneel down." . "
Since then, Kurt left ESPN for The Times, and has written an article on how he knelt down from the N.F.L. to recent protests. Boyer's comments are a fascinating part of the story and a reminder of why journalists often struggle to keep in touch with the people they've interviewed.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, FREEZE
Make sherbet
All you need is a can of fruit and a food processor to create a refreshing summer treat: sherbet in an instant.
Some advices: Choose fruits in thick syrup and make sure they are pitted and seedless. You can also add a liquor or other spirit, such as Campari (with frozen grapefruit) or tequila (with lemon juice with oranges). Find More flavor combinations here.
An obstacle to baseball's return
While sports leagues around the world finalize plans to return, Major League Baseball has yet to do so. Owners have asked players to adopt a second pay cut, not only to reflect a shorter season, but also for less money per game, and players have said no. The two sides are so far apart that there may be no baseball until next spring.
And in basketball … One thing to look at when the N.B.A. Resume Game July 31: Will Zion Williamson, the league's most exciting rookie, help his New Orleans Pelicans be late for the playoffs?
See something moving
