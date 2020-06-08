When the police lie – The New York Times

An encounter in Buffalo last Thursday, in which two police officers pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground and left him there with blood leaking from his ear, was worrisome in part due to the original police account.

The account stated that the man "was injured when he tripped and fell." If there had been no video, the truth could never have come to light.

That is a widespread problem:

Philip Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University, who has analyzed thousands of police reports, He told CNN that lies like these were quite common.

Activists in the current protest movement have begun to focus on how they can turn the protests of the past 10 days into lasting change, to reduce both racism and police brutality. And reducing the frequency of false police reports is likely a key issue.