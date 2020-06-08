When the Cleveland Indians refused to resign

If you grew up in Cleveland, you grew up a fan of the Indians.

Those mid-90s teams were loaded. Bats like Manny Ramírez, Jim Thome, Albert Belle. Amazing fielders like Omar Vizquel and Roberto Alomar.

Ever since he was young, when he watched games in knee high red stockings like the ones Thome wore, he had been crazy about the Tribe. My father, a former left-handed pitcher who really tried the Indians many moons ago, hooked me.

So I will never forget August 5, 2001. My dad was in Montreal for a pediatric residency. It was one of those baseball broadcasts on Sunday night, featuring Jon Miller and Joe Morgan on ESPN. The Indians were playing against the Mariners and were losing 14-2 in the fifth inning. Me, being a loyal (and a weirdo), I had nothing better to do than see the hits. The Indians justifiably threw out some of their headlines, so I had guys like Eddie Taubensee and Russell Branyan to pull off the miracle.

In the seventh, the Indians hit in three runs. It was still 14-5. By the eighth inning, after a couple more home runs and a double by Vizquel, the Indians had reduced him to 14-9. In the ninth, they had reached their final exit and continued to lose by five.

After a little more clutch magic, Vizquel found himself at plate 14-11 with the bases loaded. He ripped a triple-base punt to tie the game, tying the MLB record for the greatest comeback of all time. The Indians would win 11.

Along the way back, I called my father in Canada about ten times. In the end, he had accumulated a $ 80 international phone charge.

Money well spent, in my mind.