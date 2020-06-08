When is the new update & # 39; Rainbow Six: Siege & # 39 ;? Steel Wave release date, operators, map

Operation: Steel Wave is almost here

Year 5, Season 2 of "Rainbow Six: Siege,quot; introduces a couple of new operators who are sure to change the landscape of attacking and defending once again, while reintroducing a classic map with some new bells and whistles.

For the first time since the bulletproof camera was introduced, Ubisoft is also adding a new proximity sensor to defenders, giving them another way to gather information about attackers chasing the target.

Here's what you need to know about the new season of "Siege:"

When is the new season of & # 39; Siege? & # 39;

Ubisoft has given a specific release date, but year 5, season 2 of "Rainbow Six: Siege,quot; will be released in June. Operation: Steel Wave will introduce two new operators, a new map overhaul, and a new operator device for selected playable characters.

New operators & # 39; Rainbow Six & # 39;

Operation: Steel Wave is introducing two new operators to the fold, as is customary. This will be the last season in the foreseeable future that two operators will be added during a new season.

Ace

Ace is a new tough rape attacker that has three separate rape charges that deploy in three stages on destructible surfaces. The device is thrown on a surface and can destroy reinforced walls, hatches and deployable shields.

The device (called S.E.L.M.A.) can be destroyed before all three stages are deployed, and can also be destroyed by Bandit traps and other non-compliance denial operations. Ace is a two speed / two armor operator.

Melusi

Melusi is a defender with a bulletproof sonic device that slows attackers when they enter his area of ​​effect (AOE). The device can be destroyed with explosives or close combat, but cannot be fired to be destroyed.

The Banshee device is activated when an operator enters their AOE but does not reduce the aiming speed, only the movement speed. Melusi is a three speed / armor operator.

Map & # 39; Rainbow Six & # 39;

Continuing a more recent trend, Ubisoft is delivering a reimagined version of its House map, with widened rooms, a closed side of the garage, and finished construction sites.

The map has been expanded to give players more breathing room and skirmishes.

New defense device of & # 39; Siege & # 39;

Ubisoft has introduced a new device for this upcoming season, the proximity sensor. The sensor emits a loud, high-pitched beep when attackers enter your AOE, alerting defenders to the nearby presence. The device can be destroyed.