What will the surveillance look like after Dallas leaders tackle the reform? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The cries of protesters for police reform have reached the ears of those who have the power to make reforms.

"This is our opportunity not only to listen, but also to begin to translate some of what we have been hearing into action," said Dallas Council member Adam McGough, as he called a meeting of the city's Public Safety Committee.

The city has already released a list of nearly a dozen changes that will take effect over the next year.

By the end of June, he plans to announce a new policy on when he will publicly release the police force and the dash camera video.

"I think all cities will have important policies for the release of videos," said Tonya McClary, the city police, whose Community Police Oversight Office investigates police complaints.

She predicts a change at the national level towards greater transparency.

"I think the police department will be more open than ever," he predicts. "The police are held much more accountable, much more police data is disclosed in open sources."

There have been calls from activists to underfund the police, implying reallocation of money and responsibility for certain calls to civilian agencies.

"The police are tasked with doing everything no one else wants to do," said Dr. Alex Piquero, a criminology professor at UT Dallas. "Dogs on the loose, mental health calls, all of this … traffic control, speeding … all these kinds of things."

Piquero does not see the police departments disappear, but rather narrow their focus.

"I think we should be very, very clear about what we want the police to do."

He is optimistic, a change is coming for the better.

"This is a watershed moment in the police and criminal justice right now that we have seen in the United States since May 25. This has never happened at the level that it is happening and is happening everywhere."

Here's the list of upcoming changes, announced by city manager T.C. Broadnax: Immediate Action Items (0-90 days)

1. The duty to intervene policy was implemented on June 4, 2020

2. Warning before the shooting policy to be implemented before June 12, 2020

3. The Nominal List Training Bulletin prohibiting bottlenecks, which has been in force since 2004, was amended to a General Order issued on June 3, 2020

4. Review all use of force policies (pursuant to the Obama Police Use of Force Project) for any necessary changes or revisions and post them on the DallasPolice.net website by August 28, 2020

5. Start reporting officers' contact details for all traffic stops and appointments monthly by June 30, 2020

6. Create and implement a body and dashcam policy to post videos of critical incidents by June 30, 2020

Short term (90-120 days)

7. Expand the Correct Care Program to include additional equipment including behavioral health call forwarding, chronic consumer services, and dedicated training by October 1, 2020

8. Implement a robust early warning system that will help the department and supervisors identify officers with 3 or more incidents that may be of concern so that we can respond appropriately by providing additional training and support for those officers by November 27 2020. (more than 120 days)

9. Implement a program, based on procedural justice, to build and improve community relations by January 2021.

10. Carry out a comprehensive cultural evaluation of the department by May 2021

11. Work with the Community Police Oversight Board to review General Orders and receive recommended changes for consideration by May 2021.