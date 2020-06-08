What if he had knelt down with Kaepernick? (6/7/20) – Up News Info

What if he had knelt down with Kaepernick?

On September 1, 2016, Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem protesting the continued racism in our country that continues to take blacks' lives.

Many refused to listen to the message and condemned the messenger.

Since then, many more people have knelt in protest, and sadly many more black lives have been lost to the systemic racism that infects our nation.

Some people called for the dismissal of these men who were peacefully protesting injustice in our country, they called them traitors, they called them anti-Americans. They were angry that someone would dare to do this to our flag, forgetting that the Pledge of Allegiance says "with freedom and justice for all." These men and all people of color just want this country to deliver on that promise.

One person in particular unleashed a torrent of condemnation.

Imagine for a moment if this person made a different decision and attended a soccer game, stood up with the players on the field, and then knelt down because he understood the message and wanted to help bring about the change that is so desperately needed.

It could have been the first step on a long journey to rid our nation of this cancer of racism.

Perhaps, on May 25, 2020, George Floyd would have safely arrived at his family's home.

Laszlo Soos, Littleton

What would happen now if more of us had followed the example of Colin Kaepernick? What if more athletes and others in the public eye had knelt? Kaepernick's peaceful protest was met with contempt, mockery, and threats. So what do we have now? What you have sown, so you will reap.

Suzanne Welles, Littleton

Broncos coach in need of training

Re: "Sports heroes can no longer be attached to sports,quot;, comment from June 3 and "Fangio clarifies the comment about racism in the NFL,quot;, news from June 4.

The Broncos aren't ready for the season, and training camp won't help.

The problem is that they have a blind spot, and it's not a problem at left tackle.

The blind spot is a head coach who can't see, and it's not because he needs new glasses.

Vic Fangio believes that the NFL "has no racism at all." However, it is shocking to believe that Colin Kaepernick is out of a job because his athletic skills are not worth one. It is equally shocking to imply that few black men have worked hard enough to deserve a coaching position.

Fangio quickly issued an apology after social media erupted in criticism for the comments. However, an apology does not change your mindset. And the words he used simply reiterated his ignorance: Fangio said "there is no color in the locker room." But her wardrobe is full of color. A leader who refuses to see the racial identity of his players also refuses to acknowledge the challenges black men face every day.

Athletes know that strength and change occur through hard work and training. A team meeting will not solve a coach's ignorance. The promise of listening to players will not change your mindset when you refuse to see their racial identity. Diversity and equity training is now as important to the Broncos as sprints and exit routes.

Fangio may be an NFL veteran, but he still has a lot to learn about the league. His players and the Broncos will benefit from his education.

Michael P. Mazenko, Greenwood Village

Understand the message of the protesters.

I am a 63 year old white woman and I understand why people are riot now. Let me explain:

When my children were young and did something wrong, I would say, "Please stop that." But they would not stop, so I would say firmly: "Enough now!"

But they still wouldn't stop. Finally, he screamed, "STOP IT!"

Then they would say, "You don't have to yell at us!" And I would say, "Obviously, I do."

Black people in this country have been protesting peacefully and asking and asking for justice in incidents of police brutality for decades without effect. Now people say, "You don't have to riot!"

Obviously they do.

I think we should listen this time.

Carole A Branstetter, Broomfield

Recently, I received a note from a friend that her daughter, who lived in Oakland with her 2-year-old son and husband, was scared. They were boarding businesses on their street in preparation for a possible violent protest. And then my friend added: As a young woman who is not a person of color, she is scared for the first time in her life.

I thought it was brave for a mother and a grandmother to say it. That he had the ability within his own anxiety to recognize the fears of colored mothers and grandmothers who have seen for generations how their children (young men in particular) would leave the house on any occasion, with a lump in their throats. It seems to me that each of us needs to feel a lump in our collective throat for all colored mothers and grandmothers.

Enough is enough. We must have structural reform so that courts and departments of Internal Affairs and police unions no longer impede justice for racially prejudiced police officers and use that bias to commit violence and murder against all of our children and grandchildren.

Judith Pettibone, Denver

Useful and important change comes from major crises

Crises have a way of producing change or at least promoting it. The catastrophic horror caused in Europe by the Black Death changed the way buildings in Europe were constructed so that rats, a common pest-carrying flea ship, could not enter so easily. The Black Death also forced Europe's economy to change, as many unions needed to provide greater benefits to their workers to continue their operations, and prompted questioning from the Catholic authority that ultimately culminated in the Protestant Reformation.

Other crises have encouraged and forced change, both within the United States and beyond. The attacks on Pearl Harbor and September 11 changed the way the intelligence and defense services of the United States carry out their missions. The Hindenburg disaster forever altered the perception of zeppelin travel and the use of hydrogen fuel. And following the USSR's successful Sputnik program, the federal government invested heavily in math and science educational activities so that a new generation of Americans could win the space race.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced American society to change, but more lasting changes are required. NATO should develop special task forces specifically focused on identifying potential disease threats. The promotion of scientific and medical learning must be implemented by the federal government by creating scholarships and educational shifts to provide the American public with more doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals. This crisis is not close to ending, but the quest to prevent a similar one should begin immediately.

Jackson D. Belva, Colorado Springs

Re: "The pandemic interrupts the initiatives,quot;, news of April 9

The coronavirus is the last straw that should push our legislature and governor to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to allow for online initiatives and referendums.

Citizens should be able to carefully read the language of an initiative or referendum on our computers, consider its pros and cons, and then back it up in the comfort of our homes. And we shouldn't have to hire hundreds of paid circulators to physically gather more than 100,000 firms, as corporate and special interests can, just to get something on the ballot.

Technology is simple. The secretary of state would put all the initiatives on his website, allowing anyone to read the full language and statements for and against filed by the state government, such as in the current Blue Book. (Statements of special interest may also be permitted.) Voters would then register using their driver's license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, just as they currently do to register to vote and endorse one or more petitions. It's that easy.

Regarding concerns that this would be "too easy,quot; and that there would be "too many initiatives," the legislature could increase the number of endorsements required to a relatively high level, such as 10% of voters in the last election.

The legislature could also make statutory initiatives safer, and reduce the need for constitutional amendments, by requiring that legislative amendments be consistent with the stated purpose of the original initiative (as Boulder does).

Steve Pomerance rock

Do not politicize viruses

Re: "Polis' takeover threatens the balance of powers,quot;, guest comment of June 3

I feel that the need to correct the comments made by Joshua Sharf in his guest comment titled "The Polis Takeover,quot; threatens the balance of power. "There is absolutely no evidence that the public health emergency is over. The reason why which infection rates and hospitalizations have decreased is because blockade, social distancing and wearing masks have worked. How things will progress as society slowly reopens has yet to be determined. Until this virus lose its virulence, or until we have viable medicines and vaccines, the emergency will continue to exist Second, the economic emergency created here was not caused by Governor Polis, it was caused by an RNA virus called SARS-CoV-2. Deadly infectious disease is irresponsible and dangerous.

Mark Berman Englewood

