What happens when you submit 13 reasons why Clay?

Clay Jensen may be your pen pal. Something like.
In the final series of 13 reasons why, Clay (Dylan Minnette) He meets a young woman, Heidi, who is also addressing Brown. After seeing him speak at graduation, Heidi, who went to a different high school, asked him for a coffee to get to know each other before starting college. So Clay gives him his email, a Gmail account.
It's a working email address, starting on the premiere date of the final season, Friday, June 5. A test email was sent out Friday afternoon congratulating the character on his admission to the university and asking about his many conversations with ghosts throughout the series. An answer returned several hours later.
Whoever is running the account wrote a specific response, there was no overall automatic response:
"Hello Chris!
Thanks for write.
Well first, I just want to be clear (again) about this. I don't really see ghosts. I imagine the people who died and what I would like to tell them. I mean, I suspect you know that, but I get that question a lot, so I'll answer it honestly.
Second, did you stay up all night and watch the show? Or are you in Europe? Anyway, I hope you liked it.
Thanks for the congratulations to Brown!
I hope you are well and safe, "" Clay "wrote in the test email.
The explanation of how and why the character speaks / sees ghosts was also included in the series finale.
ME! The news came to Netflix to confirm that the email address is being administered by them or by someone involved in the program.
A television show that has an Easter egg communication line is not a new practice. Normal peopleHulu series based on Sally RooneyThe novel featured Connell Waldron's email address (Paul Mescal) on the screen. Viewers sent him a note and got some lengthy responses.
According to THR, neither Hulu nor the BBC had anything to do with him. Normal people email.
The final season of 13 reasons why is now streaming on Netflix.