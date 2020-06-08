What causes the strange hexagon of Saturn's polar cloud?

Ever since Voyager 2 revealed Saturn's unique hexagonal clouds at its north pole, the function has been a puzzle, and the search for a combination of responsible factors has included computer modeling, as well as physical modeling with things like rotating fluid tanks.

Most ideas have focused on (pun intended) a phenomenon known as "Rossby waves,quot;. The meanders of the jet streams of the Earth are a familiar example of this phenomenon. And, in several experiments, researchers have successfully stabilized Rossby waves in a hexagonal pattern under conditions designed to relate to Saturn's pole.

But Rakesh Yadav and Jeremy Bloxham of Harvard felt that these studies were a little shallow, not in a pejorative sense, but literally. On Earth, it is quite easy to decide how to size an atmospheric model, because it is very clear that it stops at the surface. For Saturn, it is a bit more debatable how thick its model needs to be to represent the behavior of the giant planet's outer atmosphere. The researchers wanted their simulation to extend further to see what kind of impact convection would have from below.

The model simulates a shell spanning the outermost 10 percent of Saturn's radius. Running is quite computationally intense, so Yadav and Bloxham couldn't turn the controls too far. We have limited data on anything other than the upper layers of Saturn's atmosphere, and there are many physical properties that could be altered in search of a perfect match. But for now, this study presents a possible model setup, described as a "proof of concept."

Still, the overall pattern of atmospheric circulation seems quite realistic. There are alternating bands of winds east and west at the right places, including strong jet streams. Between these jets, the model produces some vortices, especially as you get closer to the poles. That appears to be the result of equatorial bands shifting from a ring shape at the equator to something closer and closer to a flat disk at the pole. These vortices have the effect of bending the wind band, giving it a more angular or polygonal shape.

But the behavior of these vortices near the pole is where this model gets interesting. The vertical overturning of the atmosphere with convection has a peculiar effect since the gas becomes much less dense near the top. The upward momentum is constant, but because the gas becomes less dense, the velocity increases as it progresses.

This makes the movement at the top of the vortex more turbulent, causing it to lose its coherent organization. So at the top, which is what we see when looking at Saturn, the turbulence masks the vortex below.

So in this model, a persistent set of vortices surrounding the polar jet stream compresses it into a polygonal shape, which could help explain how Saturn's actual polar hexagon has maintained its ordered shape for as long as we've been observing .

However, the model is certainly not perfect. The simulated polar jet appears to be triangular rather than hexagonal on the one hand. The gradual westward rotation of that form was also faster than what we have observed on Saturn. And although the model produces a different circulation pattern in Saturn's southern hemisphere, which is less studied but lacks the hexagon seen at the north pole, the document barely touches how well the simulation compares to reality.

Working from this "proof of concept," the researchers say that spending much more time testing different model configurations can uncover an even more accurate picture. But their most important point is that they think they might have the right process to explain Saturn's wonderful polar storms.

PNAS, 2020. DOI: 10.1073 / pnas.2000317117 (About DOI).