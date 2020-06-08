WGA East appeals to AFL-CIO to kick start Police Union

The WGA East is asking the AFL-CIO to disenroll with the International Union of Police Associations, a labor organization representing more than 100,000 police officers across the country. The resolution calling for removal, which was unanimously adopted by the Guild Council, refers to the policies and actions of the police union as consistent with "authoritarianism, totalitarianism, terrorism and other forces that suppress individual liberties and freedom" .

"We, the Writers Guild of America, East, support the right of all workers to have a union," says the resolution. "But we believe that police unions are inconsistent with the AFL-CIO's stated goals' to overcome oppression, deprivation and cruelty in all its forms," ​​and to improve the lives of working families and seek social equity. . As long as police unions continue to exercise their collective bargaining power like a club, avoiding reforms and accountability, no one will be safe. Therefore, we believe that the police unions do not belong to our labor coalition. We acknowledge and appreciate that the AFL-CIO leadership met in good faith on Friday in an attempt to address the federation's relationship with its union police affiliates, but we feel that more urgent action is needed.

"We ask the AFL-CIO Executive Council to enact the process described in Article X, section 8 (b) of the AFL-CIO Constitution to suspend the AFL-CIO's affiliation with the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA), on the constitutional basis that & # 39; policies or activities of (IUPA) are constantly directed towards the achievement of the program or purposes of authoritarianism, totalitarianism, terrorism and other forces that suppress individual liberties and freedom of association and oppose the basic principles of freedom and democratic trade unionism & # 39 ;.

“We also call on other AFL-CIO member unions representing police officers to firmly consider whether those affiliations align with the goals of our labor movement. We urge officers, staff and leadership within these unions to commit to contracts that do not evade responsibility, to do the job of eradicating racism within their ranks, and to fulfill their promise to serve and protect all people by same.

"Furthermore, we would like to point out how important our relationship with the AFL-CIO is when it comes to working together on initiatives and laws aimed at improving workers' lives, as well as our deep gratitude for our union brothers in the AFL-CIO who have working tirelessly in support of racial justice, and with whom we are proud to stand in solidarity against oppression We pass this resolution out of respect for the AFL-CIO and its affiliates who are committed to true unionism, so that we can have our own house in order as the labor movement works to combat systemic racism and police brutality in general. "

The union, an AFL-CIO affiliate, said in drafting the resolution, “The Council consulted with numerous WGAE members and partner organizations, especially Color of Change, the country's largest online racial justice organization. We thank Color of Change President Rashad Robinson and his staff for their input and support in this resolution, and we look forward to continuing our working relationship with them to combat systemic racism, including within film, television and news (from transmission and digital). "