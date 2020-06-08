Wayne Brady called a racist "Whose Line Is This?" Moment on Instagram

You know Wayne Brady, comedian, host of Let's make a Dealand a cast member in Who owns this line anyway?
In light of recent conversations about the racism caused by the police murder of George Floyd, Wayne Brady shared an old clip from Whose line On Instagram. In the video, comedian Ryan Stiles pretends to be a police officer and points Wayne as a criminal.
As Wayne lines up with two other comics (Colin Mochrie and Jonathan Mangum), Ryan Stiles begins a new jam scene, pretending that the three are part of a police lineup.
"Can you choose the man who stole from you?" Ryan asks an imaginary person next to him, implying that Wayne is the thief. Colin and Jonathan, on either side of Wayne, begin to indicate towards him.
The audience laughs, but Wayne looks a little awkward and turns directly to the crowd to say, "You know he's screwed, right?
The clip Wayne uploaded to Instagram is then cut a moment later on the show, where he and host Aisha Tyler have a chance to respond. Aisha organizes the three white comics: Ryan, Colin, and Jonathan, in a similar police lineup. Then she turns to Wayne.
"Sir, can you choose the man who embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars into the American economy and then made you pay for it?" she says, to applause from the audience.
"You mean that after systematically devaluing my education and relegating myself to certain neighborhoods where I couldn't really pursue the education that would allow me to rise to attain a certain fiscal stature in this country?" Wayne responds.
"And it also prevents you from making loans, houses, jobs or businesses, or from renting a car," Aisha responds, before Jonathan runs to his desk and rings the doorbell to stop the scene.
"When you're kidding but not really," Wayne wrote in his Instagram caption. "When comedy and truth meet …"
In the comments, people are calling white comics on the show for making and participating in the "prank,quot;:
And many praise Wayne and Aisha's sharp response:
So far, none of the cast members involved in the scene have responded to Wayne's post. You can watch the full video below:
