Watching movies and TV at home is the indoor sport of 2020 – Up News Info

It's been 14 weeks since I last saw a movie in a movie theater or projection room, anywhere – that is, on my home screen. We all know why. This certainly sets a record anytime since I was maybe 10 years old, or maybe even younger, as going to the movies has been perhaps my most consistent habit since I hit double digits.

I have certainly missed the experience, along with the anticipation of the new shared activity, the lack of disruption of external reality. Many people in the business, starting with the owners of theaters, are sweating, wondering if the public will re-experience movies en masse or if the habit will be broken after such a long layoff, never to return entirely.

No one can complain about the lack of entertainment alternatives during this time of forced expulsion from theaters. By contrast, the options at home are almost endless, and I know moviegoers with private title collections would take several lives to arrive. An obsessed friend who grew up in England during World War II is currently only watching movies released in 1946.

The last two movies I saw projected on theater screens were extremely violent action dramas, one terrible and the other pretty good. First, The hunt, which theatrically premiered on March 13 and moved to television screens a week later, is a politicized remake of the "Most Dangerous Game" that strives to make a shocking comedy of humans hunting other humans for sport. . Regrettable is the word.

The other film stumbled by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, just when it was released on SXSW, was the combat drama of the Afghanistan War. The outpost. The film's director Rob Lurie has been in a professional career since his ill-advised 2011 remake Straw Dogs. But he bounced back strongly with this merciless and intense combat drama depicting the Battle of Kamdesh, a true Alamo showdown of 2009 in which a small group of American soldiers were attacked at their valley compound by hundreds of Taliban fighters.

The action is brutal and relentless and, regardless of the politics of each one, it is impossible not to sympathize with these young people that politics and destiny put in extreme danger. Lurie describes the soldiers' dilemma without batting an eyelid: you shudder at the terrible power of each bullet and bombardment, and never lose your sense of the imminent threat between rounds, as you also face the young cast, several of them royals of the International cinema: Scott Eastwood (Clint's near-dead son, the ostensible and very, very good protagonist, for the first time), Miles Gibson (Mel's son) and Will Attenborough (Richard's grandson), along with Orlando Bloom and Caleb Landry Jones. It will now open on July 3.

During the last three months, I cannot imagine that there has been a single cinema open to the public anywhere in the world; For the first time in over a century, the world's population has been forced to go insane when watching a movie away from home. Still, I bet more people have consumed more media, including old and new movies, than at any other time in world history. We know what some of the beneficiaries of this new captive audience have been, starting with Netflix's outrageously addictive guilty pleasure. Tiger king. The debut on March 20 of this poor white trash documentary miniseries was the first thing that awaited an audience that could no longer go out in public.

A much bigger commitment was that of my wife Sasha and my decision to see again The sopranos From the beginning, especially since our writer son Nick was only 1 year old when he started streaming and is now stuck at home with us. We are approximately a third of the way and we sustain it magnificently, all its virtues intact and undiminished.

The best fast food food has been courtesy of Schitt Creek and CommunityThey were both so much fun, and we were all pretty impressed with the one-time financial scandal at school. Bad Education with an excellent Hugh Jackman. Sasha, Nick and their daughter Madeleine stayed there with Killing Eva, but I lost interest somewhere between seasons two and three. One episode was all we could take from two highly promoted miniseries, Little fires everywhere and The plot against AmericaThe latter was particularly disappointing as I rate the book among Philip Roth's top two or three. And a few minutes of Hollywood They were enough to convince me that it was total rubbish.

When it comes to feature films, with nothing new in sight and Cannes canceled, there was no choice but to go back in time. Almost randomly, we start with Ridley Scott and writer Callie Khouri Thelma and Louise, who is now – drink – 29 years old. It is still attractive, abundant in juice and sass, but it is also a little arched, insistent, and definitely too long in the final stretch. And no matter what your sex or persuasion is, you still have to keep your eyes on Brad Pitt, shirtless, like a deranged bum in the first movie that made anyone notice him. After five years of bouncing around Hollywood, all doors were open to him from now on.

I finally came across a powerful little 1954 movie B that I had wanted to see for years, Suddenly, in which Frank Sinatra, who had recently won an Oscar for From here to eternity, played a disturbed army veteran who attempts to assassinate the US President. USA (Eisenhower at the time) at a train stop. It is tense, sharp and short, sometimes overexcited and melodramatic, but it is worth checking out. It also offers a wonderful insight into Saugus, CA at the time, which looks like the small US town. USA From your imagination before expansion.

Some movies made during the New Hollywood period of the late '60s and early' 70s that seemed fresh and daring at the time don't hold up as well today, but one that, if anything, has improved with age is Paul's. Mazursky Blume in love. Focused on a man regretting the breakup of his marriage, this original comedy drama could have easily leaned towards complacency, but Mazursky held the reins tight enough and obtained wonderfully vibrant performances from Marsha Mason, Susan Anspach, and George Segal, who, in hindsight, he had an extremely impressive career, 1966-74.

A British film that is rarely mentioned among the key entries in the mid-1960s movie wave, but that caught my eye the other day was Girl with green eyes, the directorial debut of Desmond Davis, today most remembered for clash of titans. The two could hardly be more different, as Davis's handling here is sour and artfully resourceful, even if the keen perception of the sexual adventures of an Irish girl (Rita Tushingham) with a much older man (Peter Finch) was undoubtedly proportionate by one of the great artists of our time, Edna O & # 39; Brien, who wrote the script.

Two more stand out. One is that of David O. Russell Flirting with disaster, which I always considered one of the best movies of the writer and director, but in my opinion it was even higher with a new review. Russell indulged in a precarious high-wire act with this crazy road comedy and accomplished it with an awfully cast of games.

But the gem of the past three months, something akin to a perfect movie, is George Cukor's 1940s The history of Philadelphia. I had seen it in 16mm in my teens and appreciated it quite well but more or less included it with many other high society romantic comedies with snacks and gala outfits.

But watching it again, decades later, the film rises to the highest levels of sophisticated and wise entertainment, a star among the stars, with a cast that simply couldn't be better or matched (Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart, and Cary Grant) and a dialogue that made my jaw drop every 30 seconds or so. "Dialogue, dialogue!" I kept exclaiming for hours, and for this we have to thank original playwright Philip Barry, screenwriter Donald Ogden Stewart, and producer (and future lead writer) Joseph L. Mankiewicz, who wrote a 50-page treatment for the screen adaptation. .