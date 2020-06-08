Home Entertainment Vicky Kaushal shares a flashback of her time at university

Vicky Kaushal shares a flashback of her time at university

Vicky Kaushal is not only talented but extremely popular. He has proven his worth as an actor through his films Masaan, Raazi, Sanju, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Like all of us, Vicky is doing her best to keep herself busy during the shutdown. Today she visited Instagram to post a fun photo from her freshman year of college..

He also posted a more recent photo of himself showing how he has been practicing the same pose since his college days. Vicky captioned the post as: “I've been preparing for this shot since my freshman year of college. Swipe left. .

P O L I C E "

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post

Vicky keeps her fans entertained by giving them regular information about her life through social media. Whether it's his personal life or upcoming professional projects, the actor makes sure there's a good dose of both. Keep watching this space for more information on the stylish Vicky.

