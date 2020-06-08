Vicky Kaushal responds to the tweet comparing him to Leonardo DiCaprio

Vicky Kaushal is an emerging star of this generation. In all the films he has been a part of so far, be it Masaan, Raazi, Sanju or Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor has garnered immense appreciation and a large following. With praise flowing from all sides, Vicky has managed to remain humble despite everything.

The last compliment came when a Twitter user pointed to a scene in Manmarziyaan and said that Vicky's method in that setting was similar to Leonardo DiCaprio's act in Django Unchained. As we all know, DiCaprio is one of the most famous actors in the world. To be compared to him, he naturally left Vicky overwhelmed.

The user wrote: "@ vickykaushal09 cut his cheek with the saucepan while filming this scene because it bounces and hits exactly where he is bleeding, @ anuragkashyap72? If so then this is a Leonardo-Dicaprio-cut-his- hand in Django-Unchained – and – levels of characters that do not break to act. "To which Vicky replied:" I didn't notice while doing the scene, but I'm glad @ anuragkashyap72 didn't say "cut."

Well, thanks to Anurag Kashyap and a hard worker Vicky Kaushal, this scene turned out to be a complete winner.