Ventura County apologizes for poster in Spanish that uses product boxes to illustrate social estrangement – Up News Info Los Angeles

– County officials apologized for a Spanish coronavirus poster that instructs people to keep three boxes of products separate.

Ventura County had sent the posters to demonstrate with common elements the distance people should keep to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. An English version of the poster had used skis to illustrate the distance.

The Spanish poster used three boxes of products, prompting a Facebook post to ask, "Is this real?"

Ventura County says they had released multiple versions of the poster, and that the Spanish version was intended to provide "social distance messages for farmworkers on farms." Ventura County has a large community of farm workers.

"We understand this has caused a crime and we apologize," said a county Facebook post.

Authorities say a new version will be distributed this week.