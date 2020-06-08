Vanessa Bryant searches for “ Hundreds of millions & # 39; & # 39; dollars on demand

Vanessa Bryant She seeks "hundreds of millions of dollars,quot; as part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Island Express Helicopters and the pilot in control of the helicopter that crashed and killed her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

As previously reported by E! News, Vanessa filed the wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company in February, less than a month after Kobe's death. Vanessa's attorney filed a 72-page wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court arguing that Island Express, agents and employees, including Ara George Zobayan, the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter who also died in the accident, had a "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use in the same or similar circumstances."

Now, court documents show that, as a result of Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa "seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudicial interests, punitive damages and other relief measures that the Court deems fair and appropriate."

The court documents also say: "Although the total specific amount of personal injury the plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings amount to hundreds of millions of dollars."