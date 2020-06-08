Vanessa Bryant searches for “ Hundreds of millions & # 39; & # 39; dollars on demand

Vanessa Bryant She seeks "hundreds of millions of dollars,quot; as part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Island Express Helicopters and the pilot in control of the helicopter that crashed and killed her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
As previously reported by E! News, Vanessa filed the wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company in February, less than a month after Kobe's death. Vanessa's attorney filed a 72-page wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court arguing that Island Express, agents and employees, including Ara George Zobayan, the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter who also died in the accident, had a "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use in the same or similar circumstances."
Now, court documents show that, as a result of Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa "seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudicial interests, punitive damages and other relief measures that the Court deems fair and appropriate."
The court documents also say: "Although the total specific amount of personal injury the plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings amount to hundreds of millions of dollars."
In the wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this year, the pilot is accused of failing to properly monitor and assess the weather before takeoff, failing to obtain adequate weather data before the flight in question, failing to abort the flight when he knew of cloudy conditions, not adequately maintaining control of the helicopter in flight, not adequately avoiding natural obstacles in the flight path, not maintaining a safe distance between the helicopter and natural obstacles, and ultimately not operating the helicopter in a manner properly and safely, which resulted in the fatal accident.
At that time, a spokesperson for Island Express Helicopters told E! News in a statement: "This was a tragic accident. We will have no comment on the pending litigation."
The late Los Angeles Lakers player, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the pilot were three of the nine victims who died in the accident, which took place in California on January 26. Other victims included John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Christina Mauser.
In May, after Vanessa filed the wrongful death lawsuit, a representative for the helicopter pilot issued a response.
Berge Zobayan, a personal representative of the deceased pilot, filed an answer with the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, on May 8. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the representative said that "the responding defendant has no responsibility."
In addition, the documents stated that any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or their decedent was "caused directly, in whole or in part, by the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs and / or their decedent, including their knowledge and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in the cause of its alleged damages, for which this responding defendant has no liability. "
Island Express declined to comment when E! News.