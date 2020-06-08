USA Women's Soccer Team USA He wants the anthem's national protest policy revoked

The US National Women's Soccer Team USA You have asked the US Soccer Federation. USA Revoke a policy that requires players to stand up during the national anthem.

In a statement obtained by ESPN, the team says: We believe the Federation should immediately repeal the & # 39; Anthem Policy & # 39 ;, issue a statement acknowledging that the policy was incorrect when it was adopted and issue an apology to our players and black followers. "

The US Soccer Federation. USA She voted to approve the policy after the midfielder of the US women's national team. USA Megan Rapinoe Kneeling down to play the national anthem during a 2016 game. She described it as a "little nod,quot; to the former NFL player. Colin Kaepernick, who led a league-wide movement protesting police brutality and racial injustice.

"Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not make it protect all of your freedoms," Rapinoe told American Soccer Now at the time. "It was a small thing that I could do and something that I plan to continue to do in the future and I hope to generate meaningful conversation around it. It is important for whites to support people of color in this. We don't need to be the lead voice, of course, but supporting them is really powerful. "