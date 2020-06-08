US Marine Corps USA Ban Confederate battle flag displays

The US Marine Corps. USA He has announced that they are banning public displays of the Confederate battle flag at Navy facilities.

The order includes mugs, posters and stickers and almost everything else.

"Marines and Sailors, last summer, in my planning guide, I said that there is no place in our Corps for racists, whether their intolerance and prejudice are direct or indirect, intentional or not. As a continuation of that statement, in April, I Addressed the removal of the Confederate battle flag from our bases and explained my views behind that decision. I wrote: "Anything that divides us, anything that threatens team cohesion, must be addressed head-on," the statement begins.

"Current events are a clear reminder that it is not enough for us to remove the symbols that cause division, but we must also strive to eliminate the division itself," Marine Corps Commander General David H said in a statement. Berger. statement on Wednesday.

Today, the use of the Confederate flag is often used by white supremacists and extreme right-wing extremist groups and is seen as a symbol of hatred rather than a symbol of southern pride.