United States prosecutors and the Duke of York's lawyers say they are all to blame for Prince Andrew's failure to cooperate with authorities.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Prince Andrew of Great Britain beat each other across the Atlantic, and each said the other side was to blame for the Duke's failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.

Andrew's attorneys said in a statement that he offered three times this year to speak to American investigators after making sure he "is not and never has been a,quot; target "of his criminal investigations into Epstein."

However, that offer came with a request that "our cooperation and any interview arrangements be kept confidential," said Blackfords LLP in London.

Prince Andrew spoke to the BBC in November 2019 and days later he officially retired from real life. (BBC Newsnight)

"Unfortunately, the Justice Department has reacted to the first two offers by violating its own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation. In doing so, they may be seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance offered," the attorneys said.

Hours later, the United States Attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey S. Berman, released a statement saying the prince had tried to "falsely portray himself as anxious and willing to cooperate," even when he repeatedly refused to schedule an interview.

"If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open, and we await news of when we should expect it," Berman said.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. (AAP)

Berman's statement only addressed Prince Andrew's willingness to be interviewed.

He did not mention claims by his lawyers that the Justice Department had warned them that Andrew is not the target of the investigation, or that they promised that whatever he told investigators would be confidential.

Before Monday, Berman had said Andrew had provided "zero cooperation,quot; to American investigators.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims she had sex with Prince Andrew while she was being trafficked for Jeffrey Epstein. (AAP / BBC)

Andrew denies the accusation.

The contrasting views of what is happening behind the scenes came after The Sun newspaper and other media organizations reported that the United States Department of Justice had submitted a request for mutual legal assistance to the British Home Office. .

Such requests are used in criminal cases under a treaty and are generally used when material cannot be obtained on the basis of police cooperation.

The Duke of York renounced all royal duties in November 2019. (Getty)

American investigators are still examining the potential criminality of Epstein's associates.

Several women have said that the financier had assistants who recruited underage girls into a network of sexual servants.

Andrew's help is sought as a witness, his attorneys said.

"Far from our client acting above the law, as implicit in press reports in the United States, he is being treated to a lower standard than what could reasonably be expected of any other citizen," Blackfords said.