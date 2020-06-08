Ukrainian tourist rescued after 6 days at the Bali well

Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, tripped over the four-meter-deep, nearly empty concrete pit and was unable to leave for six days until a farmer in the Pecatu village heard his faint voice calling for help Saturday, police said.

The villagers gave him food and water and tried to help him by throwing a rope at him, but said he could not be detained for his injuries.

Police Chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said a team from a local search and rescue agency came down to the well and took Matthews out late Saturday and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.