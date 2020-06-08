UK Introduces 14-Day Quarantine Rules for Foreign Arrivals – Up News Info

The British government has today introduced new 14-day quarantine rules amid its continued response to the coronavirus pandemic.

People arriving by plane, train or ferry are expected to fill out a form before entering the county, and then they must isolate themselves for two weeks or face a fine of up to £ 1,000 ($ 1,300).

The new rules, which are deeply unpopular with airlines and travel companies, will be subject to continual review, with the UK government committed to re-examining them on June 28.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said quarantine measures are designed to prevent infections from entering from abroad, which could lead to a second spike in COVID-19.

The rules will affect UK production restart plans if the shootings depend on the cast and crew overseas. The British Film Commission's coronavirus safety guidelines, released last week, state: "Please ensure that UK government quarantine guidelines are followed immediately upon arrival."

The protocols add: "Limit in-person contact with others, including other actors and the team, to phone and video calls during any required quarantine period."