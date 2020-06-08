UFC's Dana White, ESPN's Dan Le Batard trade verbal punches amid talks about charity fights

UFC President Dana White must be longing for Wendy's because that man is always looking for fresh meat.

After fighting with "Last Week Tonight,quot; host John Oliver, White has engaged in a new battle with ESPN's Dan Le Batard. During a recent interview on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,quot;, Le Batard asked White if he would be interested in a charity fight.

Here is the exchange from the end of that segment:

Le Batard: "I'd like to fight you, though. How do you think I and you would end up going? Can we do that for charity? Can we raise a lot of money for charity?" White: "Absolutely. It ends very badly for you. Very bad, I promise …" Le Batard: "What I am telling you is that I will get in shape. We are going to raise some money for charity. Give me a direct answer. Are you and I going to fight for a huge amount of money?" White: "Hell yeah! I'm in. Make it happen. I'm in."

MORE: ESPN's Maria Taylor Delivers Passionate Response To Drew Brees' Apology

"SportsCenter,quot; presenter Michael Eaves then followed up with White about the possibility of the fight actually happening. White is clearly ready to go.

"Dan Le Batard is a great mouth. He talks and he doesn't act," White said. "And I can promise you that if he is remotely serious, it ends very badly for him. But I will give you this, Dan Le Batard, if you are serious, I will contribute $ 250,000 to any charity we invent. We can do it, pal."

Le Batard responded by saying that he will soon present a "counter offer,quot; on his radio show. He then hit White adding that he cannot be downgraded as "one of the many fighters (White) likes to pay badly."

Counter offer on radio next week. You can't intimidate negotiations with your first low BS offer. I am not one of the many fighters who likes to underpay. – Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 7, 2020

Is Le Batard ready to fill the void left by Conor McGregor? Stay tuned!