UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement

UFC star Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport.

He made the announcement via Twitter:

"Hi guys, I have decided to retire from the fight. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it was! Here is a picture of me and my mother in Las Vegas after one of my world title victories! Choose the house of your dreams Mags I love you! What you want is yours ❤️, "he wrote.

Speaking to ESPN, he says he's gotten bored with the sport.

"I'm kind of bored with the game," he told ESPN. "I'm here watching the fight. I saw the last show, the show [Tyron-Woodley-Gilbert Burns], I saw the show tonight. I'm just not excited about the game, Ariel. I don't know if there is no crowd. I don't know what it is. There's just no buzz for me. "

McGregor also retired in 2016 before returning to the game. Many fans think they will see him again in the ring.