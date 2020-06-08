Home Entertainment UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement

UFC star Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport.

He made the announcement via Twitter:

"Hi guys, I have decided to retire from the fight. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it was! Here is a picture of me and my mother in Las Vegas after one of my world title victories! Choose the house of your dreams Mags I love you! What you want is yours ❤️, "he wrote.

