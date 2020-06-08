Tyler Cameron criticizes All Lives Matters comment and talks about racism

Tyler Cameron He promises to educate himself and his followers about social injustice.
After attending a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement with his best friend Matt James during the weekend, the first Bachelorette party Star took to Instagram to share a photo with her old friend.
"This is my brother @ mattjames919 and I will always be with you. I will never know what you go through day by day," Cameron wrote to his friend. "You have a way of wearing a smile and a contagious laugh that always makes it seem like everything is fine. I've seen something different these past few weeks."
"I have seen you more serious. I have seen conviction in your eyes to make a change and, of course, I will always be with you," the 27-year-old continued. "I will be with all my brothers and sisters because this is not a safe and fair country for all people. Black lives matter more than anything right now."
Cameron went on to discuss her experience at the protest and her work with the mentoring program, ABC Food Tours.
"In yesterday's protest, I saw so much pain in the eyes of these mothers that they have lost their children to police brutality," Cameron shared. "At @abcfoodtours we work with the minority. Those children have my heart and I will be condemned to see one of them lose their lives to a corrupt system."
"We need to educate, grow, continue to educate and continue to grow. This cannot be just a moment in time," added Cameron. "This has to be a movement that lasts forever."
The reality star noted that he, as well as his followers on social media, have "a lot to learn."
"I added 9 movies to this post that I will be watching and challenge others to watch," wrote Cameron. When they see us, The hate you give, Just pity, Salt and Selma among others. "You can give (Exterior) Banks and Ozark take a break and watch these movies. I also ask all my friends of color to use my platform so they can use their voice to educate. Contact me and make your voice heard on my page. My followers need you and I need you. The floor is yours. "
In his post, Cameron included When they see usas well as movies The hate you give, Just pity, Loving, Fruitvale Station, Selma, Salt, A raisin in the sun and If Beale Street could speak.
Later, when a user commented "All lives matter," Cameron was quick to respond and explain why he thinks redaction should not be used.
"It is not Joanne, but the lives of blacks are the most important right now because they are the people whose lives are most at risk," Cameron replied. "Here's an example … I know you have no trouble going for a walk in your neighborhood and don't worry at all. That simple freedom is not the same for a person of color."
"Here is another example that might work for you … when people are killing elephants and become an endangered species, people will say that elephant life is important," his comment continued. "It doesn't mean we care about all the other animals. Those in danger of extinction need our help more now."