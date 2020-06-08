Tyler Cameron criticizes All Lives Matters comment and talks about racism

Tyler Cameron He promises to educate himself and his followers about social injustice.

After attending a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement with his best friend Matt James during the weekend, the first Bachelorette party Star took to Instagram to share a photo with her old friend.

"This is my brother @ mattjames919 and I will always be with you. I will never know what you go through day by day," Cameron wrote to his friend. "You have a way of wearing a smile and a contagious laugh that always makes it seem like everything is fine. I've seen something different these past few weeks."

"I have seen you more serious. I have seen conviction in your eyes to make a change and, of course, I will always be with you," the 27-year-old continued. "I will be with all my brothers and sisters because this is not a safe and fair country for all people. Black lives matter more than anything right now."

Cameron went on to discuss her experience at the protest and her work with the mentoring program, ABC Food Tours.

"In yesterday's protest, I saw so much pain in the eyes of these mothers that they have lost their children to police brutality," Cameron shared. "At @abcfoodtours we work with the minority. Those children have my heart and I will be condemned to see one of them lose their lives to a corrupt system."