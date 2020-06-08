Two snakes recovered from car engines on separate calls

Queensland snake hunters have retrieved two snakes from car hoods in two separate calls in the southeast.

Gold Coast and Brisbane snake hunter Tony Harrison was called to a property in Benogin near Mudgeeraba on Saturday.

"He has seen a big (big) carpet (snake) climbing up the arch of his car's wheel and now it's on the engine," Harrison told his followers as he headed to work.

"Keep stipulating how big this thing is."

Upon arrival, Mr. Harrison and his partner Brooke were greeted by the large carpet python, buried deep in the back of the hood.

"It started under the car, then went up on the wheels, on top of the wheel arch, and then we thought it … disappeared," the client explained.

Mr. Harrison is then seen pulling the snake out of the engine head first with his own hands.

Snake hunter Tony Harrison was tasked with getting the reptile out of the car. (Facebook: Gold Coast and Brisbane snake hunter)

Harrison noted that the snake was above average size and overweight for a man.

He calculated that the weight of the snake was about 8 kilograms and about 2.5 meters long.

"Your car is giving birth," he joked as he pulled the reptile out.

Harrison said the snake was very uncomfortable next to the hot engine.

The family was happy that the snake returned to its natural habitat in the bushes surrounding its home.

Meanwhile, workers at an auto yard in Moorooka were scared this morning when they opened the hood and were greeted by a python.

Snake hunter Bryce Lockett from snake hunters Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan and Gold Coast was called in to retrieve the snake.

Carpet pythons are among the most common snakes found in suburban backyards.