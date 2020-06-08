Twitter teases the & # 39; Stripper Weave & # 39; by Tekashi 6ix9ine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tekashi 6ix9ine jumped on social media to share a clip of his upcoming collaboration with mega star Akon, but Twitter couldn't get over his new rainbow-colored weave.

The song is none other than a remix of Akon's biggest hit, "Locked Up,quot;, and Tekashi can be heard tapping:

"Thinking about the things I did / I started to wonder, why the hell did I do that? / It made me wish I could get it all back / Fighting these demons / Barely even eating / Barely sleeping / This made me change / Fight with my lawyers for a better offer / I just want to see my daughter. "

