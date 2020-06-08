Twitter: Stevie J has & # 39; black eye & # 39; after wife Faith Evans & # 39; ABUSE & # 39;! (Photos)

Last week, R,amp;B singer Faith Evans was arrested and charged with "hitting,quot; her husband, reality star Stevie J. Now, for the first time since the arrest was reported, Stevie J has resurfaced.

And MTO News has learned that according to many on Twitter, it seems to have a black eye.

Stevie posted a video after the workout and the reality star seemed optimistic according to many of her social media fans. However, his fans also say that his eyes appear to be blackened and swollen if you look closely at the video (see above), as if he was recovering from a facial injury.

But the image is not entirely clear, it could be just a shadow.

Here is a screenshot:

Prior to this, Stevie had shared some positive energy with her Instagram followers recently, giving them advice on how they could keep their relationships strong. This occurs after his wife Faith Evans allegedly attacked him during a fight.

"Put a smile on your face every morning. If you don't have smiles all day, if you're not happy and everything is negative, then it won't work. Positivity is everything, love is everything."

Stevie J, 48, is a DJ, record producer, and television personality. One of the most successful record producers in the mid and late 1990s, Jordan won a Grammy Award in 1997 for his work on the Puff Daddy No Way Out debut album and produced for various artists, including Mariah Carey, Tevin Campbell, The Notorious BIG 112, Jodeci, Faith Evans, Jay-Z and Eve.

He gained international stardom when he starred in the reality series VH1 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.