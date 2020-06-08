Home Entertainment Twitter: Jamie Foxx leads the white girl & # 39; Big Butt...

Twitter: Jamie Foxx leads the white girl & # 39; Big Butt & # 39; to Black Lives Matter Rally!

By
Bradley Lamb
Jamie Foxx attended the Black Lives Matter rally yesterday in Los Angeles, and MTO News confirmed that he brought his voluptuous white girlfriend with him to participate in the protest.

Some people on Twitter are upset with Jamie for bringing a white woman to the protest.

Here's Jamie trying to look incognito during the protest:

Here he is driving with his girlfriend Kristin Grannis

