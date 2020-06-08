Twitter calls Terry Crews An & # 39; Uncle Tom & # 39; on the comments of & # 39; Black Supremacy & # 39;

On Sunday, Twitter had time to drag actor and TV presenter Terry Crews after he went online to post a comment that referred to black activism as "Black Supremacy."

Defeating white supremacy without white people creates black supremacy. Equality is the truth, "he tweeted. "Whether we like it or not, we are all in this together."

People of all colors have taken to the streets around the world to protest the death of George Floyd and the injustices against the black community, making it confusing to some why he would even feel the need to post a tweet. .

He was then forced to defend himself, after Twitter tagged him as "coon,quot; and "Uncle Tom,quot;.

"Any black person who calls me a coon or Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a black supremist, because they have determined who is black and who is not," he later tweeted.

This is what Twitter had to say: