TSRCoinz: Allen Iverson to receive $ 32 million from the Reebok Trust Fund when he turns 55

Allen Iverson is getting all the money, OH-Kay! Iverson signed an agreement that will allow him to receive $ 32 million from Reebok when he turns 55, according to the Bleacher Report.

This is from a life-long agreement he signed with Reebok in 2001. The agreement states that Reebok will pay the former athlete $ 800,000 per year for his lifetime.

"He's an iconic personality," Reebok CEO Matt O & # 39; Toole said in the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast (h / t Katie McInerney of the Philly Researcher) in 2018. "Let's get on a plane to Shanghai together. You bring Allen Iverson to such a market. I firmly believe he has a great place in the history of basketball and sports."

Iverson's ex-wife will get some of those coinzzz too! It is reported that it will receive half of those funds, once the trust matures.

From Hampton Virginia, A.I. He played 14 seasons in the NBA. After two years of college at Georgetown University, he entered the draft and was selected as the first overall pick.

The former basketball player also played for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. In 2008, ESPN named him the fifth best shooting guard of all time.