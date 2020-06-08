TSR Updatez: Officers arrest man in connection with burning Minneapolis police compound during protests

The US Attorney USA He made an arrest in one of the fires that destroyed the third police compound, in Minneapolis, on May 28, following riots that occurred after George Floyd's death, while in police custody.

According to KSTP, officers arrested Brandon Michael Wolfe. "On Monday, the United States Attorney's Office announced that it accused Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, of aiding and abetting the arson."

A criminal complaint states that officers were called to the Menards in St. Paul on June 3. They received the news that someone with a police team tried to enter the store. That person was later identified as Brandon Wolfe.

He also claims he was also a security guard at the store, but lost his job after posting messages alluding to the theft of items from the compound.

Wolfe was wearing body armor when he was arrested. He had handcuffs, a police service belt with handcuffs, an earpiece, a cane, and a knife.

Once his home was searched, officers located a riot helmet, a 9mm pistol magazine, a police radio and an overdose kit, according to KTSP.

Wolfe later admitted to being on campus. He told officers while in the third room, he pushed a wooden barrel into the fire, knowing that it would help the fire continue to burn, "according to reports.

When George Floyd died, protests occurred around the world, in all 50 states and reportedly in 18 countries. Many of the protests are believed to have been "hijacked,quot; by extremists, according to United States Attorney William Barr.

He stated,

"Radical groups and outside agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda," he said. "In many places, the violence appears to be planned, organized and directed by extremist anarchic and … far-left groups using Antifa-like tactics."

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged in the death of George Floyd. The other 3 officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

As you know, George Floyd died, during an arrest, on Monday, May 25. A 17-year-old boy filmed the incident and posted the video, in which it went viral.

