‘Trolls World Tour’ continues to lead the national box office on the ninth weekend, crosses $ 3M – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: From what we have been able to gather, Universal / Dreamworks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour continues to reign with $ 300K in its ninth weekend at the domestic box office of a theater market that remains largely closed from coast to coast.

Our sources believe that the sequel has raised just over $ 3M from theater ticket sales since Easter weekend outside of the $ 100M-plus PVOD release of the photo.

The Up News Info exclusively heard some hopeful news tonight with sources telling us that June 12 is being considered the big reopening date for theaters in California. State Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to reveal plans soon.

Of the 5.5K theaters in the US In the USA, various sources have provided us with different figures on exactly how many have reopened. Seven hundred cinemas are about the average we listen to, with drive-ins representing 43% of that number. As for the majority of theaters open by territory, Tennessee and Indiana have 80, Southern Plains and Northern Texas have approximately 60 each, while Southern Texas, Great Lakes, Southwest and Northern Plains have approximately 50 theaters each. .

As exhibitors have emphasized, they are all the oldest 2020 titles still on the marquee and the catalog favorites, like The Goonies and Grease (about $ 90K for the weekend, out of the top 10).

However, independent genre titles remain powerful for the ruined theater market.

The Miserables

Fantasy



In its sixth weekend, IFC The Miserables flew over $ 1.1M, all of that raised during the closure of COVID-19 with the image still at its widest launch point in 99 locations. "It is surprising because that movie, which would have generally been a midnight movie for art houses in a normal market, has played up to three times its potential. And it is likely to be the second movie in a double feature film," he praised. an independent display source. The Miserables costs him $ 200K to beat the creepy IFC thriller Kristen Stewart Personal shopper ($ 1.3M) and has already exceeded the national total of $ 964K for the 2014 IFC horror movie The Babadook

Quiver



Quiver, the new distribution entity launched by Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, had the horror action photo directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott. Becky This weekend it opened at $ 178.2K. The photo, starring Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Amanda Brugel, Robert Maillet and Joel McHale, was selected as one of the 2020 titles for the Tribeca Film Festival. He follows a teenage girl and her father when they face a group of convicts at their lake house. The title was available on PVOD.

To give you an idea, even a microcosm, of the trend in consumer habits on Saturdays Becky It was up 32% on Friday, $ 83.7K to $ 63.4K. The Miserables There was also a similar 36% rise Friday through Saturday with a Friday that raised $ 59.6K and Saturday with $ 81.3K.

Below are the top 10 at the box office for the weekend of June 5-7 from industry sources; IFC and Quiver reported gross revenue in full this weekend: