Treasurer Josh Freydenberg warns politicians protesting against return to parliament

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has suggested that politicians should not be able to return to parliament this week if they attended mass protests for fear of a fresh coronavirus outbreak .

Victorian upper house deputy David Limbrick said he plans to attend Parliament despite being at the Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne over the weekend.

Green Senator Janet Rice was also in the crowd.

Protesters are seen during a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne on Saturday June 6, 2020.

It occurs when health experts disagree on whether those who were there should isolate themselves for two weeks to stop a possible second wave of the virus.

"Politicians should lead by example and the medical council was clear: don't join tens of thousands of people and demonstrate," said Frydenberg this morning.

He said protesters should "find another way,quot; to get their message across rather than jeopardize the public's health.

"It is very unfortunate that those demonstrations went on as they did," said Frydenberg.

"I think it reflects unwarranted complacency throughout the community.

"People think we have seen the end of the coronavirus, what we fear is a second wave."

The mass gatherings were "completely and totally inconsistent with what is expected of everyone else in Australia," Cormann said.

Police clashed with protesters inside Central Station after a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A protest against the deaths of Aboriginal people in custody and in solidarity with the American protests by George Floyd.

"But right now, in the midst of a pandemic, going after this type of mass meeting is completely reckless and irresponsible."

In a message on her Facebook page overnight, Senator Rice said that she, too, planned to attend Parliament this week.

"None of us would normally choose to protest during a pandemic, but we have no choice when black lives are lost and our government still refuses to do anything about it," he wrote.

"I am going to parliament tonight and I intend to carry out my parliamentary duties this week while following strict physical distancing procedures.

"I will monitor my health closely, and I will be tested and isolated immediately if any symptoms arise."

Frydenberg noted the sacrifices the Australians had made to follow the authorities' health advice since the blockades were introduced in March.

"People have practiced social distancing, we have had brave people working on the front lines of our health system, companies have been injured, people have lost their jobs, families have not been able to go and pay their respects to those who they have lost at funerals or to celebrate the marriage of loved ones or to support their companions and commemorate the Anzac tradition, "he said.

"We have all done it because, as a community, we are focused on one thing, flattening the curve and that is what we have achieved."

"But these protests put him at risk and that is very unfortunate."

He made the comments this morning as he announced an expansion of the instant asset amortization scheme.

People dine at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Businesses will be able to access the $ 150,000 plan until the end of the year, to help jumpstart those struggling with the coronavirus.

The treasurer said the extension will cost $ 300 million and is expected to help about 3.5 million companies. "(They) will be able to go and buy equipment or machinery, tools, up to a value of $ 150,000, as many times as they want, and then cancel it," he told reporters in Googong.

"We have been through difficult times, but the nation has made great progress.

"We have paved the curve and people are getting back to work, and we want companies to do what they do best: grow, innovate, and hire people across the economy."

A sign in front of a pub in Canberra encouraging people to visit their businesses, in Canberra on Thursday March 19, 2020.

The immediate write-off of assets, which took effect in March, applies to companies with annual losses of up to $ 500 million, up from $ 50 million.

Assets may be new or second-hand and must be used or installed by December 31.

Businesses can take advantage of instant asset amortization multiple times.

Last week, Frydenberg confirmed that Australia is in a recession, after the economy slowed 0.3 percent in the March quarter, before a much larger drop expected in the current June quarter.

The pandemic could see government debt explode at $ 620 billion by the end of the decade, the Parliament's Budget Office has found.