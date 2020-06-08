"Transgender women are women" – Up News Info

Two days later Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was convicted of an op-ed that GLAAD held that it "voluntarily distorts the facts about gender identity and people who are trans," replied Harry Potter himself.

Actor Daniel Radcliffe said that although Rowling has had a major impact on his life, he felt compelled to say something about his claims. He did so, he said, fully aware that some in the media would likely portray his words as part of a dispute between himself and the author, but "that's not really what it is about."

Last year, Rowling was embroiled in a similar controversy for showing support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who stated that people cannot change their biological sex.

This time, Rowling fanned the flames by tweeting, "If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction." If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people. But erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth. "

Radcliffe responded with a statement on the Trevor Project website, which included the following:

Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience in this area than Jo or I. According to the Trevor Project, the 78% of transgender people and transgender non-binary youth reported having been discriminated against due to their gender identity. Clearly, we must do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and cause no further harm.