Toya Johnson has an important message for her fans about making her voice heard

Toya Johnson shared an important message on her social media account about the days we live in. Check it out below.

‘It's 2020. Why do we have to shout so loud that our voices are heard? There is no justice, there is no peace! #blacklivesmatter "Toya captioned her post.

Someone else said, "I love this Toya and I love how your man protects you!" to play if someone made a mistake with you out there.

Another follower said: ‘Black Lives Matter is a move by George Soros. Like fighting in Europe, it is designed to pit people against each other. "

A follower said: ‘Toya, you and Redd making history together. You two are a match made in heaven, "and someone else said," I know you will print these photos for the baby to have when he grows up. I love it! & # 39;

Someone else said, "Exactly, we shouldn't have to face this kind of situation in 2020," and a follower posted this message: "As you all must understand how justice systems work, how they work."

Another follower said, "Whoever is seeking justice to settle their case, whether they win or lose, must pay a fee to enter court."

Apart from this, Toya recently decided to show some love to the owner of a black boutique. She shared a post on her social media account to celebrate black business.

‘Today I am showing love to @kayandco_, she owns a black boutique. Follow her for affordable and stylish clothing. #isupportblackbusinesses To ’Toya captioned her post.

Many people praised her for this move she made and encouraged her to show love for more business as well.



