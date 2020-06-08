Now, if you've been under a rock since last night, you may have missed out on Spectacular. floor on The Shade Room and practically called Tory Lanez and accused him of stealing Pretty Ricky's samples for his hit songs "Grind On Me,quot; and "Your Body,quot;.

Tory quickly applauded to let him know he had the right documentation and got the music the right way and brought the rights of the music publishers before releasing it on his project. Spectacular then responded to let Tory know that he owns his masters.

We spoke exclusively to Tory and he provided us with the income to demonstrate that it obtained registration authorization and that Spectacular was not paid for the sample, and Sony / ATV and the writers were paid. Tory recently presented the sample of Pretty Ricky song "Your Body,quot; on Chixtape 5 for her album "Yessir,quot;. The receipts show that the record was deleted and breaks down who has what percentage of the sample.

It was also revealed that Slick’em, Baby Blue, and Pleasure P would appear on the album, and in fact, Pleasure P was apparently in the studio when Tory recorded "Yessir,quot; for her project.

Tory launched his project "Chixtape 5,quot; last November and tested songs by other artists such as T-Pain, Ashanti, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Mario, Snoop Dogg and many others, who also appeared on the songs along with him.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94