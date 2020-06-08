Tory Lanez and Pretty Ricky's spectacular Smith fighting to steal accusations

Instagram

It starts after the Canadian rapper considers Akon's collaboration with 6ix9ine, leading Spectacular to suggest that he just 'steal'. the disc as it supposedly did before with other tracks.

Up News Info –

The collaboration between Akon and 6ix9ine (Tekashi69) has led to some cattle. In addition to the tension between Tory Lanez and Akon the first one is also coming and going online with Pretty ricky& # 39; s Spectacular.

It all started after Tory wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday, June 7, "So what are you telling me is that … Akon gave the #LockedUpRemix / SAMPLE to someone else?!? ??" It was then when Spectacular suggested that he simply "steal" the album as he allegedly did earlier with other songs.

"You should steal it like you did Grind On Me and Your Body. Why stop now? … Just holding it 2 Virgils," Spectacular argued, to which Tory replied, "I STOLE WHAT ???? I actually BUYED the rights of who signed and publishes your music ".

The Canadian rapper continued: "But I guess you didn't stray from that conversation. Go look someone in the eye and rub someone's thighs and leave me out of this … good night my black brother."

In response to that, Spectacular wrote, "Ever since you got that new hairline, you've been acting different. Stop with the (cap)," he went on to say, "The last time I checked, I owned my own teachers. What kind of contraband business you're running. You act like Virgil without keeping it 2 Virgils. "

<br />

Fans, however, seemed to side with Tory in this case. "If he stole it, go to court. We are here fighting for civil rights. We cannot help you, sir!" A fan commented. "I just want to say that Tory Lanez's version is better anyway," added another.