Tombstone Plate Stolen from Man's Tomb by Adelaide Daryl Johnson

Ruthless thieves have devastated a family by stealing a bronze plaque from the grave of a beloved father in western Adelaide.

Last week on the 30thth anniversary of the death of ex-Navy Daryl Johnson, his family discovered the badge was missing.

"It is heartbreaking," said his son Ben Johnson.

Daryl Johnson's headstone plaque has been stolen from an Adelaide cemetery. (9News)

"I come here now and it looks like a rock."

Ben said his father would have been "furious,quot; at the desecration.

The Johnson family says the plaque would only be worth a few dollars to sell, but its sentimental value was priceless and irreplaceable.

Daryl was a former Army soldier. (9News)

"It's been there 30 years, and now it's gone for less than $ 50," Ben said.

He has posted a photo of the plaque online, sparking a lot of support.