Tombstone Plate Stolen from Man's Tomb by Adelaide Daryl Johnson

Ruthless thieves have devastated a family by stealing a bronze plaque from the grave of a beloved father in western Adelaide.
Last week on the 30thth anniversary of the death of ex-Navy Daryl Johnson, his family discovered the badge was missing.
"It is heartbreaking," said his son Ben Johnson.
"I come here now and it looks like a rock."
Ben said his father would have been "furious,quot; at the desecration.
The Johnson family says the plaque would only be worth a few dollars to sell, but its sentimental value was priceless and irreplaceable.
"It's been there 30 years, and now it's gone for less than $ 50," Ben said.
He has posted a photo of the plaque online, sparking a lot of support.
Ben said he had been forced to consider installing a concrete slab to make it more difficult for robbers to steal.