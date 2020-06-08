Three out of four Australians are prejudiced against Aborigines

It doesn't matter your age, sex, job, religion, educational level or income: most people on average had an unconscious negative opinion.

Findings from a study by the Australian National University released Tuesday revealed an invisible barrier, says author Siddharth Shirodkar.

"It was certainly shocking … but it wasn't necessarily surprising either," he told AAP.

"It says something, not so much about the indigenous people, it says something else about the rest of us."

Men were more partial than women against early Australians.

Western Australians and Queensland residents showed higher levels of unconscious bias, while people in the Northern Territory and ACT showed less.

A member of the Koomurri dancers holds an Indigenous and Australian flag during the WugulOra Morning Ceremony on Australia Day in Walumil Lawns, Barangaroo. Australia Day, formerly known as Foundation Day, is Australia's official national day and is celebrated annually on January 26 to commemorate the arrival of the First Fleet to Sydney in 1788. Indigenous Australians refer to the day as the "Invasion Day,quot;. (Getty)

People who identified themselves as "strongly leftist,quot; still showed signs of negative opinions against Aborigines, while those on the right side showed higher levels of bias.

Australians showed the same level of bias against Aborigines as detainees against African Americans in the United States.

The study evaluated 11,000 Australians over a decade since 2009.

He analyzed the response time of online volunteers to an association test, which showed images of white people and Australian Aborigines, as well as positive or negative words.

Most Australians were found to show a preference for white faces.

Hundreds of people march against the injustices of more than 400 deaths of indigenous Australians while in custody across Australia at Sydney City Hall. (James Brickwood)

In 2000, more than 200,000 people across Australia gathered in the largest rally in support of "reconciliation,quot; between Aborigines and non-indigenous Australia. (Instagram)

Shirodkar said that while Australians might have an unconscious bias, they could still choose whether or not to act accordingly.

"(If) we don't challenge that, then that can seep into our everyday decision making," he said.

He said some demographics were overrepresented in the survey, including the capture of more women, left-wing voters and people with a college education.

This meant that the level of implicit racial bias may be undervalued.

The report came as thousands of Australians protested Aboriginal deaths in custody over the weekend.

Shirodkar said the report's release was a coincidence, but Black Lives Matter protests around the world had given people a reason to stop and reflect.