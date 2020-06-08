Home Local News This pantry paste is sure to be a family favorite – Up...

This pantry paste is sure to be a family favorite – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

By Melissa Clark, The New York Times

Even before my husband started baking his own sourdough breads, I was already the type of cook who made crumbs with stale heels.

But now that your search from time to time has become a weekly habit, we can eat our favorite pantry pasta with garlic breadcrumbs whenever we want. And we never tire of the way crunchy crumbs infused with garlic and anchovies contrast with the stretchy, buttery paste.

To make enough for four to six servings, start with 1 cup of crumbs. (I make mine by pushing the pieces of dry bread through the food processor's grid disk, then tapping with the metal blade for a few pulses.)

Heat a thin layer of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, adding enough oil to cover the bottom with an even stain. Add 4 to 6 chopped anchovy fillets and stir until dissolved, about 1 minute. Wear an apron, because they will splash on you. Add 4 to 6 minced or grated garlic cloves and stir until you can smell them, about 30 seconds more.

Now add your breadcrumbs, either homemade or store-bought. (Panko is a good choice here.) If you like, you can also add a large pinch or two of red pepper flakes and a little lemon zest. Lower the heat to medium so that the crumbs do not burn, and put them in the pan until they darken once or twice, about 5 minutes more. Scrape off a plate and, after they are cold enough not to burn your tongue, taste and season liberally with salt and pepper.

RELATED ARTICLES

©