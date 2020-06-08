This Nintendo Switch stylus creates pressure sensitive art

Nintendo Switch styluses aren't exactly a common accessory for the hybrid gaming system. Sure, there have been a few tries, but nothing has come close to making a stylus a handy accessory for Switch owners. Colors SonarPen, the latest attempt to use a Switch pen, goes beyond hardware to try to transform the device into a suitable tablet.

The stylus is a companion piece for Vivid colors, a digital painting app for Nintendo Switch that is the successor to the Nintendo 3DS stylus art game Colors! 3D. The SonarPen is a wired pen that plugs into the Switch's 3.5mm audio jack due to the lack of built-in Bluetooth in the console.

"Because the Switch does not have general Bluetooth, it is not possible to use professional stylus available for other platforms," ​​said Colors Live designer Jens Andersson. The edge.

The pen is also pressure sensitive, so Switch owners can apply the right amount of pressure to the Switch's LCD touchscreen to produce various degrees of light or dark in a drawing. It comes in 10 colors, although only the cable can appear in a different color since the pen has a default black color.

Vivid colors, with the Pressure Sensitive Stylus Kickstarter project, launched on May 13 with a funding goal of $ 16,337 and successfully reaching its goal the same day – it has currently raised over $ 130,000. The Kickstarter project is still running for the next few days. If you want to support the project, you can commit $ 53 (or more for additional benefits) to get a Vivid colors EShop code in addition to SonarPen.