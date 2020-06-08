This is about changing the system

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; He defends his participation in the protests after a commentator told him to leave the fight as the officials responsible for George Floyd's death have been held accountable.

Pregnant Sophie Turner He faces those who criticize his decision to participate in the Black Lives Matter protests.

First "game of Thrones"The star has been on social media for the past week to express her support for the movement after George Floyd's death, posting videos of the actress on the streets of Los Angeles with her husband. Joe Jonas.

In one image, the 24-year-old can be seen holding a sign that says, "White silence is violence," adding: "There is no justice, there is no peace. #BlackLivesMatter," along with a video of herself.

While many of his fans have supported his activism, some have voiced their opinion that it is time to let go of the fight.

A commenter noted that the four officers responsible for Floyd's death were forcibly fired and face charges for the murder. "I mean they have been arrested and charged with murder, so there is justice, can we have peace now?" the user wrote, prompting Turner to respond, noting that the protests are not just for Floyd, but for several unarmed African Americans killed by police, including Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner.

"It's not just about those 4 cops," he wrote in a now-deleted post. "It's about Breonna Taylor, it's about Trayvon Martin, it's about Eric Garner, it's about the systemic racism blacks have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years. It's about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace. "

<br />

Turner has also been using her platform to draw attention to police brutality against pregnant women, sharing a link to a petition that started assisting Californian Emerald Black, who filed a lawsuit alleging that she was attacked during a police traffic stop and had a miscarriage as a result.

"Swipe up to sign the petition asking for an investigation into the responsible police officers," Turner wrote in his Instagram story.