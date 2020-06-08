Third suspect arrested, charged with theft of the Dallas shooting range during a protest by George Floyd – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A third Dallas man wanted for alleged theft of a shooting range during the Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday, May 31, has been charged with firearm crimes.

Erick Montgomery, 18, was charged with a criminal complaint for robbery of a federal firearms licensee and possession of stolen firearms, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Erin Nealy Cox, announced Monday.

Montgomery is the third defendant in a criminal trio that includes Demonte Kelly, 18, and Lejael Rudley, 19, all charged with robbery at the DFW Gun Range.

According to the complaint, a surveillance camera recorded three men leaving the DFW Gun Range around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, shortly after the theft of more than 40 firearms.

In the span of 80 seconds, the men reportedly opened the facility's side entrance, grabbed three rifles placed on the wall, and smashed glass boxes to snatch several dozen pistols stored inside.

Following the release of the surveillance video by ATF, the Dallas Police Department received a credible lead in the investigation. An informant claimed to know the identities of the three men, including Montgomery, who were shown in the surveillance video that aired on a local news channel.

ATF special agents tracked Montgomery to a Dallas apartment where he waived Miranda's rights and agreed to speak to agents. Montgomery admitted that he was present the night of the remote robbery and stole several firearms.

A criminal complaint is simply an allegation of wrongdoing, not evidence. Montgomery is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

ATF has recovered a total of eight firearms from the robbery.

ATF and the United States Attorney's Office urge the public to report any information they have on the whereabouts of pending stolen weapons: 888-ATF-TIPS, [email protected], by clicking here, @Reportitcom, or send a text message with ATFDAL to 63975.

Montgomery made his initial appearance in court on Monday.

If convicted, Montgomery, Kelly, and Rudley each face up to 20 years in federal prison.