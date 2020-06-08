These Boston restaurants have officially reopened for alfresco dining

Almost three months after Governor Charlie Baker suspended dinner services due to the coronavirus public health crisis, restaurants can now open for alfresco dining during Phase 2, which began Monday.

Baker announced the news on Saturday and will give the go-ahead to relaunch meals indoors at a later date in Phase 2 once public health data indicates continued positive progression.

Breweries, beer gardens, wineries, and distilleries are also open Monday, provided they offer food service sitting under retail food permits issued by municipal authorities, and all establishments must follow guidelines that include social distancing, hygiene , personnel and operations, and cleaning. and disinfect

Can't wait to start having lunch on your favorite patio? Here are the local restaurants that have just opened their outdoor dining spaces.

This list will be continually updated as more restaurants open their patios.

Boston

Aquitaine

The French restaurant Aquitaine has opened its South End patio and requests that guests make reservations by phone or website. (569 Tremont St., Boston)

Barlow & # 39; s

Enjoy a hearty comfort food in the courtyard of this Fort Point waiting point from noon to 10 p.m. (241 A St., Boston)

Bostonia Public House

Reservations are encouraged for the gathering center courtyard, which is now open daily from noon to 9 p.m. Before you go, be sure to read the restaurant opening protocols here. (131 State St., Boston)

Buttermilk and Bourbon

Chef Jason Santos' southern hot spot in Back Bay has opened his patio from 11 a.m. at 9 p.m. daily. Chicken and cookies, anyone? (160 Commonwealth Ave., Boston)

Coppa

This cozy Italian wine bar in the South End now accepts reservations to sit on the patio starting Monday at 4 p.m. (253 Shawmut Ave., Boston)

Lola 42 / Lola Burger

At Lola 42 in Seaport, diners can eat sushi while enjoying the sun on their 48-seat patio. Around the corner at the sister restaurant Lola Burger, an outdoor patio fills the entire block, where patrons can order burgers and fries with foie gras. (Lola 42: 22 Liberty Dr., Boston; Lola Burger: 11 Fan Pier Blvd., Boston)

Lolita

Lolita's location in Fort Point has returned with daisies and views of beachfront restaurants, with tours available starting at 11 a.m. (253 Summer St., Boston)

From Lulu

Stop by for a drink at Lulu’s in Allston, where you can call to reserve a table in your spacious backyard. (421 Cambridge St., Boston)

Mare Oyster Bar

Head to the North End for outdoor oysters, raw and scallops at Mare, which will open its patio starting at 4 p.m. at 11 pm. daily. Reservations are required. (223 Hanover St., Boston)

Metropolis

Call or book online to secure a table outside Metropolis, a South End bistro and wine bar. (584 Tremont St., Boston)

Still water

Looking for your first ice cream of the summer? Stillwater has it, and he's now serving the summer drink on his patio for the first time since the Chinatown / Leather District restaurant opened in late August. (120 Kingston St., Boston)

Blarney stone

This Dorchester bar will open its tree-covered patio starting at noon on Monday, with reservations encouraged. (1505 Dorchester Ave., Boston)

Trattoria il Panino

Open every day from 4 p.m. Until 11 p.m., this Italian restaurant will serve homemade pastas and espresso martinis on its sidewalk patio in the North End. (280 Hanover St., Boston)

Cambridge

Cambridge Brewing Co.

The brewpub opens Monday at 4 p.m. for dinner, with lunch starting on Tuesday. Reservations are recommended but not required. (1 Kendall Square, Cambridge)

Moona

Nicknamed Moona Oasis Patio, Moona's new outdoor space is a tribute to the now-closed Inman Oasis in Inman Square. The patio has approximately eight to 10 tables and features a canopy, a bar cart, and new food and drink items. While Moona does not accept reservations, diners can call ahead for the restaurant to hold a table. Open Monday from 4 p.m. (243 Hampshire St., Cambridge)

Russell House Tavern

Russell House will begin its cookout service beginning at 4 p.m. Monday. (14 JFK St., Cambridge)

Greater Boston

Dryft

Reservations are encouraged at this elegant Revere venue, though seating is limited to 1 1/2 hours per group and a maximum group of six people. Meals outside at 3 p.m. Monday. (500 Ocean Ave., Revere)

Frank

This will be the first time that Beverly's restaurant and market debuts on its outdoor patio since it opened in November. The patio opens at 11 a.m. (112 Rantoul St., Beverly)

Tuscan cuisine

While the Tuscan Kitchen location in New Hampshire has been open for a while, its Burlington outpost opens Monday. Call the restaurant day to be added to the seating list. (2400 District Ave., Burlington)

