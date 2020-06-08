Phew! I will need the World Health Organization to bring it together because its tone has changed a lot! According to WHO officials, symptom-free coronavirus patients are not what drives the spread of the virus, according to CNBC.

Some people, particularly young and otherwise healthy individuals, who are infected with the coronavirus never develop symptoms or only show mild symptoms, while others may not develop symptoms until days after they actually became infected.

Preliminary evidence from the first outbreaks indicated that the virus could be spread by person-to-person contact, even if the carrier did not show any symptoms. But now, WHO officials say that while asymptomatic spread may occur, it is not the primary way the virus is transmitted.

"From the data we have, it still seems rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits to a secondary individual," Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO's zoonosis and emerging diseases unit, said at a news conference on The United Nations. headquarters of the agency in Geneva. "It's very weird,quot;.

Van Kerkhove says government responses should focus on detecting and isolating people infected with symptoms, and tracking anyone who may have come in contact with them.

More research and data are needed to "truly answer,quot; the question of whether the coronavirus can spread on a large scale through asymptomatic carriers, Van Kerkhove added.

"We have a number of country reports that are tracking very detailed contacts," he said. "They are following asymptomatic cases. They are following contacts. And they are not finding secondary transmission going forward. It is very rare."

"What we really want to focus on is tracking symptomatic cases," said Van Kerkhove. "If we really followed all the symptomatic cases, isolated those cases, followed the contacts and quarantined them, we would dramatically reduce,quot; the outbreak.

