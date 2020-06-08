The United States Department of Justice will speak to Prince Andrew as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation

The United States Department of Justice has formally requested to speak to British Royal Prince Andrew Andrew as part of its investigation into the deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

According to ABC News, the request was made through a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to the British Home Office. The Justice Department, in particular, did not make a request through Buckingham Palace, but chose to ask for the UK's help in convincing the royalty's testimony.

The prince has no sovereign immunity and can face charges if he is linked to a crime.

"It is a great United States declaration of intent and it moves Andrew into the fields of a criminal investigation. It is also frankly a diplomatic nightmare," a source told The Sun.

"The Justice Department does not make a request of this nature lightly, especially one involving a high-ranking member of the British royal family. It puts the UK government in a very difficult position, and the Duke of York still plus,quot;.