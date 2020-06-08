The United States Department of Justice will speak to Prince Andrew as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

The United States Department of Justice has formally requested to speak to British Royal Prince Andrew Andrew as part of its investigation into the deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

According to ABC News, the request was made through a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to the British Home Office. The Justice Department, in particular, did not make a request through Buckingham Palace, but chose to ask for the UK's help in convincing the royalty's testimony.

