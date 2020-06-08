The trucker who rescued Joanne Lees claimed she saw two men get third in the car

A trucker has made an explosive new claim about what he saw the night Bradley John Murdoch killed Peter Falconio in the Northern Territory.

Falconio, a British tourist traveling with his girlfriend Joanne Lees, disappeared in July 2001 on the Stuart Highway.

The couple was near Barrow Creek, about 280 km north of Alice Springs.

Bradley John Murdoch is serving a life sentence for killing Peter Falconio. (9News)

They were stopped by a van, and the driver claimed that he had seen sparks firing from under his Kombi van.

But after Falconio left the vehicle, Ms. Lees said she heard a loud thud and saw the stranger brandishing a weapon.

She allowed him to secure his hands, but said he ran away while he was distracted, and hid from him in the bush for a while before stopping on a road train just after midnight.

Joanne Lees and Peter Falconio. (9News)

Falconio's body has never been found.

Murdoch was convicted of his murder in 2005.

But now, the driver of the truck that rescued Ms. Lees has made a surprising new claim.

Vince Millar told a British television team that he had seen two men driving a third "jellied,quot; man into a red car that same night.

"I'm pretty sure the guy in the middle could have been Peter Falconio," he said.