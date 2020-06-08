The train collides with a car stuck on the tracks south of Perth, Western Australia

A Cannington mother survived a terrifying accident after her car was hit by a train when she lost control and ended up trapped on the tracks south of Perth.

The train crashed into his vehicle at a speed of up to 80 km / h.

A woman had a miraculous escape after her car ended up on the train tracks south of Perth. (9News)

The video shows the car stopping dead on the Bentley tracks, and the train collides with the Hyundai i-30 and drives it nearly 100 meters down the track. But the 45-year-old driver escaped from his car just in time.

She had lost control when driving down John Street in Bentley, leading to her ending up on the tracks.

Police allege that the woman did not have a valid license. (9News)

For more than three hours, emergency services worked to clear the way, while replacement buses were organized. Twelve people were on board the train but no one was injured.

The driver was offered advice and free time for the nearby call.