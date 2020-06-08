The sudden arrival of summer in North Texas catches some unprepared – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – Seasonal change has changed, and North Texas is preparing for possibly some of the warmest temperatures since last September.

The sudden arrival of summer is already taking some people by surprise. MedStar in Fort Worth reported that it responded to 27 heat-related calls over the weekend and transported 17 people to local hospitals.

The heat comes while some traditional places to cool off are not yet open.

Fort Worth has not opened the city's pools in Forest Park or Marine Park. On Monday, a spokesperson explained that the city has been challenged to hire and train personnel, guarantee social distancing and provide adequate security measures at the aquatic facilities.

Discussions about an opening date are still ongoing.

While bicycle and pedestrian traffic on the Trinity Trail system has been eased with the reopening of the state and the onset of heat, more people are spending time near the Trinity River.

Tristen Rodriguez said Backwoods Paddle Sports, which rents paddle boards and kayaks north of downtown, had its busiest day, which is coming to a busy June.

"It really doesn't matter what day of the week," he said. "There are only people who want to get out and get in the water."

"The water temperature is still 74 degrees," he said.

The Panther Island Pavilion has not held any of its traditional summer water concerts yet this year due to closure. However, organizers said Monday there could be an announcement as early as next week regarding events for the summer.