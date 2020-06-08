The stars of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute apologize to Faith Stowers

Instagram

This comes after Faith exposed Stassi and Kristen in an Instagram live chat with the & # 39; Floribama Shore & # 39; star. Candace Rice, saying the two tried to call the police.

Up News Info –

"Vanderpump Rules"stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute responded to criticism directed at them after Faith stowers He called them out for their racist behavior. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the two apologized to Faith for their actions a few years ago.

"Racially callous comments from my past have reappeared. It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done as I strive to improve," Stassi said Sunday, June 7. person that I was then, and I am still full of remorse and regret for the pain I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life who continue to review me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. "

"I also want to address my former co-star, Faith Stowers. My emotions about something that happened between our friends overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize the serious ramifications that could have occurred due to my actions." she added.

"What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and do not expect forgiveness. I also feel sorry for anyone who is disappointed in me. I will continue to take a closer look at myself and my actions, to take the time to listen, learn and be accountable for my own privilege, "he concluded.

<br />

Meanwhile, Kristen wrote on her page: "I have taken a while to really process what I have been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former co-star, Faith Stowers." Designer James Mae continued, "Although my actions were not racially directed, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been. actions for her. "

"It was never my intention to increase injustice and imbalance," she said, adding that she is "ashamed, ashamed, and incredibly sorry" and that "she will do better. I have to do better."

<br />

This came after Faith exposed Stassi and Kristen Doute in a live Instagram chat with "Floribama Shore" star Candace Rice. "There was this article in the Daily Mail where there was an African American woman," he shared. "It was a weird photo, so it looked very clear and I had these different and weird tattoos. I guess this woman was stealing from people. And they called the police and said it was me. It's like a true story. I heard this from, actually, Stassi during an interview. "

Stassi received a backlash after Faith's claims and the controversy also cost her a few sponsor concerts. Buzzy razor brand Billie revealed to page six that the company "ends all our partnerships with anyone who does not support the fight against racism."